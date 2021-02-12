Swan Hellenic will have rigorous Covid testing for its crews when it re-launches

Swan Hellenic is to make valid Covid-19 vaccination a pre-embarkation requirement for all ship’s staff and crew.

Vaccinations will be carried out at recruitment centres or in the home countries of crew members “in accordance with approved medical protocols”.

Swan Hellenic chief executive Andrea Zito said: “We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer to see what others don’t.”

The relaunched line’s three new ships, the first of which is due to be delivered in November, will feature onboard air conditioning plants that use UV sanitisation.

During the pandemic, the brand offers cancellation up to 30 days before departure, providing a future cruise credit valid for two years.