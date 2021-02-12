Jodie Fawkes has been looking after patients at London’s Royal Free Hospital as a trainee nurse since Christmas

A cruise industry professional has described her experiences after leaving the sector to become an NHS nurse amid the Covid pandemic.

Jodie Fawkes has been looking after patients in the intensive care department of London’s Royal Free Hospital as a trainee nurse since Christmas as medical staff continue their fight against coronavirus.

“It definitely wasn’t something I had planned – I’d always adored travel and cruise was my first love – but when my circumstances changed I decided to go for it,” Fawkes told TTG.

“It’s been a massive change to go from an office job to working 13-hour days where you’re constantly on your feet, wearing really hot and restrictive PPE, and in such a challenging environment – it’s been tough but it’s also so rewarding.”

Fawkes had been a part of the cruise sector for the past 11 years with roles at Thomas Cook, Mundy Cruising, Jetline Cruise and most recently as head of product at GetACruise.

After being made redundant in April 2020, she began working as an NHS Test and Trace call handler and following advice and encouragement from family members – many of whom are nurses themselves – she made the career switch to nursing.

“My sisters are nurses and my aunt is too, and they were telling me how much the NHS was crying out for new nurses and that I should give it a go.