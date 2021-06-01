Switzerland will waive its quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Brits this week and reopen its borders.

Visitors from the UK will be able to enter Switzerland without having to quarantine so long as they can provide proof of having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



They will also be able to enter on evidence of having recently recovered from Covid-19 too.



It mirrors the rules for US visitors and other "important source markets for the Swiss tourism industry".



The country will also impose no restrictions on travellers from the EU/Schengen area. The rules will be eased on Saturday (26 June).



"The Swiss government has announced a major step towards a full return of international travel after the global pandemic," said Switzerland Tourism on Wednesday (23 June), the country’s national tourism board in the UK.

"Proven safety concepts are in place to facilitate an enjoyable yet safe holiday experience."