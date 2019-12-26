The holiday cottage specialist has agreed a deal for Pure with private equity investor LDC for an undisclosed fee.



Pure, a collection of five luxury holiday rental agencies, was created following LDC’s December 2017 investment in Lakelovers, which managed 500 holiday properties in the Lake District.



The group now manages more than 1,500 holiday homes in Cumbria, Cornwall and the Cotswolds.



During its partnership with LDC, Pure acquired acquired Heart of the Lakes, Lake District Lodge Holidays, Character Cottages, John Bray Cornish Holidays and cleaning business, Maid in the Cotswolds.



These brands will join Sykes’ existing regional brand portfolio, which includes Cornish Cottage Holidays, Helpful Holidays and Menai Holidays.



The acquisition follows a record year for Sykes, with bookings up 26% year-on-year; sales rising to £68 million and profits to £20 million for the year ending 30 September 2019.

The business employs more than 600 people across 16 UK offices and welcomed 1.6 million guests last year.