Best of Suffolk was founded 15 years ago by husband and wife team Alex and Naomi Terry, who will stand down from their roles "to pursue other adventures".



The firm will operate as a standalone brand under the Sykes umbrella, supported by its team of nine, based near the Suffolk village of Framlingham.



Sykes said the deal would allow it to offer a broader range of properties and availability on the Suffolk cast, across the Brecks and "throughout Constable country".