South Wales miniple Tailor Made Travel has expanded to Caerphilly with the acquisition of Morgan Travel.
Staff from the agency, which has been a feature of the town for nearly 40 years, will be relocated to a new enlarged Tailor Made store.
It comes after Tailor Made Travel closed 2019 with sales of £30 million, which boss Simon Morgan hopes to grow to £35 million this year.
Morgan Travel founder Paul Morgan will stay on in a consulting role following the acquisition.
“I’m pleased Tailor Made is taking the helm and [that] the team here will become part of a larger organisation with greater buying power and commercial terms," he said.
“I will remain with the company on a lesser basis as a consultant while looking forward to focusing more on my property development and conference businesses.”
Tailor Made chief executive Simon Morgan said the business would continue to grow by seeking the best agents and giving them the opportunity and resources to thrive.
The move is Tailor Made’s third acquisition over the past two years, part of an expansion strategy which has seen the group grow to nearly 20 stores.
Tailor Made took on four-branch agency Regal Travel in May 2019 before expanding into Cardiff in April 2019 with the purchase of Blue Skies Travel.
Regal general manager Helen Tustin, who became Tailor Made chief operating officer following the acquisition, left the business earlier this year.
Morgan said Tailor Made was now awaiting confirmation from the CAA of its first Atol, which will allow the business to set up its own in-house tour operation.