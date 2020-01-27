Staff from the agency, which has been a feature of the town for nearly 40 years, will be relocated to a new enlarged Tailor Made store.



It comes after Tailor Made Travel closed 2019 with sales of £30 million, which boss Simon Morgan hopes to grow to £35 million this year.



Morgan Travel founder Paul Morgan will stay on in a consulting role following the acquisition.



“I’m pleased Tailor Made is taking the helm and [that] the team here will become part of a larger organisation with greater buying power and commercial terms," he said.



“I will remain with the company on a lesser basis as a consultant while looking forward to focusing more on my property development and conference businesses.”