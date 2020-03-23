Chief executive Simon Morgan said the business had been able to take some staff out of furlough and place them back into sales roles, having sent everyone home with an Apple Mac before shops closed.

In a Facebook post, the agency chain said: "We’re missing you so much!

"So we’re putting our uniforms back on and plugging in our iPads, laptops and phones so you can come and visit us in person... online.

"Using the power of Zoom, WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger our top consultants will be available straight to your living room, garden or anywhere you may be.

"Watch this space for further information..."

The post finished with #wemissseeingyou

