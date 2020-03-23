A crisis team can help the trade deal with an influx of queries by answering calls, reading rewritten replies and referring customers to email.

The operator was initially asked to help with NHS-related calls, but has decided to expand its assistance to the trade.

"We have a volunteer crisis team in place (at home) dealing with all of our clients. We also have a number of furloughed staff - effectively ’twiddling their thumbs’," said Simon Morgan, Tailor Made Travel’s chief executive.

"Our unique communication technology allows us to send employees home with an Apple Mac and an internet phone. These are not limited to just our internal calls - we can accept calls for third parties too."

He added it was "logical" to offer the service to other tour operators and airlines, because they understand the business already.

"This project also provides revenue to the company during a time that our competition is laying off staff and reducing hours," said Morgan. "It’s a logical sensible path that will protect my amazing team."