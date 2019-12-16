The London-based hub, the second European centre after Frankfurt, has been established to reinforce Taiwan’s relationship with the UK trade.

Addressing delegates at the London offices this week was director-general of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Joe Chou, who also outlined the organisation’s plans for 2020.

He said: "We hope that the opening of the office in London will help travel agencies and tour operators work closely with Taiwan to develop a tailor-made programme for UK visitors.

“Under the ‘Taiwan Tourism 2020 Plan’, the bureau has initiated a theme-based promotion, covering different aspects of our tourism resources."

Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s main focus for next year is mountain tourism, with hiking, cycling and camping options a key focus, and a hiking fam planned for spring.



The bureau will also continue its work with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata) to host UK-wide agent training events in March next year, as well as organise regular supplier training sessions with those who have recently introduced the destination.

From January to October in 2019, the number of UK visitors to Taiwan has increased more than 8% compared with the same period last year, with a predicted total of 70,000 arrivals by the end of 2019.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has set its sights on reaching 100,000 UK visitors for 2020.