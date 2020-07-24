The #SaveTravel campaign comprises a series of demands to government, including sector-specific support for businesses of all sizes in the travel industry, as it continues to battle with issuing refunds while making little revenue and dents to consumer confidence due to changing government advice on travel.

A major part of the campaign is a letter TTG has drafted to chancellor Rishi Sunak and transport secretary Grant Shapps, outlining the support required to prevent further catastrophic job losses. We have already received more than 6,500 signatures, but are aiming to deliver it with at least 10,000, once parliament resumes next month.

To help drive signatures and awareness of the campaign, Save Travel Week will run from Monday 17 August-Friday 21 August, with a daily programme of activities anyone in the industry can get behind.

Don’t forget to use the #SaveTravel hashtag with all your social media posts, and direct people to sign our letter online.

Monday

Tune in to the Save Travel Week launch

11am: Live panel discussion on the Travel Trade Gazette Facebook page between TTG editor Sophie Griffiths and industry leaders discussing why YOU should get behind the #SaveTravel campaign. Speakers include Cosmos and Avalon Waterways’ Giles Hawke, Advantage Travel Partnerships’ Kelly Cookes and Sunvil’s Chris Wright. To attend via Zoom, register here. To register to watch via Facebook Live, click here.

Tuesday

Spread the word: Sign our letter to Sunak and Shapps

All day: Our #SaveTravel letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak and transport secretary Grant Shapps is picking up pace – but there are many travel professionals yet to sign it. We’re calling on all travel companies to share the letter with staff, including those on furlough, to smash our 10,000 target. Who’s not yet signed? Tag your colleagues and peers! Bosses: Send a message to staff asking them to sign!

Wednesday

Share your stories

All day: Abta is working on a significant member survey to ascertain the economic impact on jobs and revenue in the travel industry – but we’d like to hear your personal stories of the impact on you or your team, to hand over with our letter next month. More information on this to follow next week.

Thursday

Write to your local MP (and why not tweet them too to draw it to their attention)

All day: MPs are more likely to fight our corner in parliament if they are made aware of the jobs provided by and economic contribution made by travel businesses in their local constituency. Whether you’re a homeworker who is also a local constituent, or the boss of a travel company writing as a local business person (if so please consider stating how many people you employ and how many jobs are at risk), use our template to contact your local MP and help put the travel industry’s plight on their agenda.

Friday

If you’re struggling, don’t do it in silence. Ask for help, and reach out to support your industry colleagues