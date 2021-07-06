Never has looking after our wellbeing been more important – two industry experts this month told TTG about how people in travel can access more support.

During the Covid crisis, TTG has placed a renewed focus on mental health and wellbeing, which saw the launch of a dedicated mental health hub in January alongside an industry-wide plea to encourage travel industry professionals to make a mental health pledge for the year.

The hub now features a range of updates and resources to help those in travel find the support they need, to hear inspirational stories from their peers and society at large, and also to make a pledge.

In May, TTG partnered with Abta LifeLine to host Get Travel Talking Week, which features a series of discussions, seminars and activities designed to drive focus on mental health in travel during Mental Health Awareness Week.

For the July edition of TTG, we caught up with two key charities available to help those in travel in need – Abta LifeLine and Aviation Action, which was formed during the early stages of the pandemic.