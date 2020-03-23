However, he said the government department responsible for the PTRs had so far proved unwilling to "move away unilaterally" from the European legislation.

Abta’s proposal "maintains the principles" of the PTRs, the UK’s interpretation of the EU Package Travel Directive, but gives businesses longer to pay, said Tanzer.

Tanzer told TTG’s virtual Keep Your Business Alive seminar on Thursday (9 April) the horse had already bolted: "The fact is, whether they like it or not, companies are issuing deferred refunds in credit notes so in a way it’s [about] recognising the fact of the situation," he said.

The association is urging the government to allow travel sellers to offer temporary credit notes in lieu of refunds to guard against a slew of failures as businesses run out of cash.

Kemp Little partner Farina Azam said travel companies "will fail" if they are forced to give out refunds in 14 days, or even within a month, under the PTRs for trips cancelled as a result of Covid-19.



"The message isn’t that companies aren’t going to give a refund," said Azam. "It’s that they can’t refund within 14 days. There seems to be this feeling [from consumers] that travel companies are holding onto their money. Maybe there needs to be more of a message that it’s because these companies don’t have the money – communication is key when talking to customers about why they are having to wait for refunds."

’We must be ready for the recovery’

Abta is campaigning for the law to be temporarily amended to allow travel sellers to issue protected credit notes instead of immediate refunds, which can be exchanged at a later date for a full refund. Several European countries have relaxed their regimes to allow this following guidance from the European Commission, but the UK government is yet to move on the issue.



“Whatever the regulations were designed for, they weren’t designed for this situation," said Tanzer, who stressed consumers would likely be in an even worse position if travel companies were allowed to fail.



"By the time people put in claims to Atol or Abta, it will take just as long as deferred credit arrangements," he said.

"The CAA is still dealing with claims from Thomas Cook in September. If you have a large-scale wipeout or number of failures in the travel sector, it’s going to take consumers a long time to get their money back through that route.



"It’s much better we keep companies alive in the meantime, ready for when the recovery comes."



