Tanzer said the association’s pleas for government guidance and support on its proposed refund credit note regime have been echoed by consumer groups – most notably by consumer watchdog Which?, which on Wednesday (22 April) set out a new 10-point plan to "maintain travel in trust".



In it, Which? notes the "immense pressure" on the travel industry resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. "It is vital the government considers all options to support and help the industry navigate this challenging period," said Which?.



It comes after Tanzer wrote an open letter to consumers, published in the Telegraph on Tuesday (21 April), to provide context around the refunds situation, while seeking their support.



Tanzer said it also highlighted the work being done for customers "in the most challenging circumstances", with many businesses still waiting for pipeline money back from airlines and hotels.



"This growing clarion call adds to the pressure for them [government] to respond to clarify the situation for all concerned, particularly around financial protection arrangements," said Tanzer in a blog post on Thursday (23 April).