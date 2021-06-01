Tanzer said Abta member’s bookings 'dried up' after environment sec George Eustice told people not to travel to amber destinations

Speaking at Abta’s Travel Matters conference on Tuesday (22 June), Tanzer said he was "infuriated" after environment secretary George Eustice urged people to holiday at home.

"They have a traffic light system that is suppose to be scientific, but then they lob in, ’by the way, don’t travel for leisure purposes’. But if this is not official guidance, what is it?," Tanzer queried.

"You can travel to these countries [on the amber list], and the Foreign Office advice isn’t to not travel to them.

"It says you can go, of course you have the impediments of quarantining and testing, but this general sort of ‘don’t travel’ is really damaging to the industry."