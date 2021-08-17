Target (Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together) said some members had expressed concerns about the way some operators were not paying commission to agents on deposits and for cancelled holidays where clients were still charged.

The group’s co-founder Graeme Brett, from Westoe Travel, said: “We have been contacted by travel agents telling us of their frustration at receiving no commission payment from a small number of tour operators for deposits and bookings cancelled where a charge is made to the customer.

“If a customer is due a full refund, we fully accept that travel agents will not receive any commission.”

Target is calling for operators to agree to its Fair Share Code which would see them commit to pay the agent’s commission on deposits from customers “instantly”.