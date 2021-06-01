The travel industry will be taking its protest to Westminster on 23 June

Travel agents’ campaign group Target has revealed who its members want to speak during the industry’s Travel Day of Action next week.

Members of Target (Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together) want a “real travel agent” as their number one preferred speaker during the day of action on 23 June.

The second most popular choice was former prime minister Theresa May who last week condemned the government’s current system for international travel as “chaotic”.

This was followed by leading trade figures including Daniele Broccoli from Typically Holidays, Advantage Travel Partnership’s chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said, Gary Lewis from The Travel Network Group (TTNG) and Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Target co-founder Jill Waite is also on the top 10 list of potential speakers, alongside Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the influential Transport Committee.