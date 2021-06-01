Target has used feedback from agent members to compile a list of the most-needed financial measures

Travel agents campaign group Target has produced a list of six measures the government should take to support agents through the rest of the Covid-19 crisis.

The list of measures, which has been compiled following feedback from Target members, includes extending the furlough scheme until May 2022, allowing furloughed staff to process refunds, cancellations and amendments, and writing off government loans to agencies.

Target co-founder Graeme Brett, from Westoe Travel, said: “There many been many calls for targeted support for the travel industry but nothing has specified what that support should be.

“So many of our travel agent members have shared their stories of how they have missed out on financial support by either not qualifying or being unable to claim furlough because their staff had to work to deal with cancellations.”

The group said it was sending the list of proposed financial support measures to Abta’s chief executive Mark Tanzer in the hope he will “endorse our proposals” ahead of his appearance before the House of Commons Treasury Committee on Monday (7 June).