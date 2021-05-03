The founders of a new agent-led campaign group have told TTG it is vital the agent community finally gets together to address government with one voice to lobby for the support the sector needs to survive the Covid crisis.

Jill Waite of Pole Travel, and Graeme Brett of Westoe Travel, set up Target – Travel Agent Reform Group Engaged Together – via Facebook on Tuesday evening (11 May) and have already amassed more than 300 members.

The group is open to all, high street independents, homeworkers, online and call centre agents, and will look to represent agents in direct discussions with government over the level of support afforded to the industry.

Asked what she would say to transport secretary Grant Shapps or tourism minister Nigel Huddleston, Waite said: "We just want 30 minutes of their time to explain how they could help the travel industry and what tailored specific help we need.

"We’re not asking for a fortune, we’re just asking for a bit of help until travel is viable again."

Brett added: "We want to hear everyone’s ideas. We can then all work together to achieve something as one group of travel agents to try to get a better deal for all of us because at the moment, the government have let us down."

You can watch TTG’s full chat with Waite and Brett above. Any agents wishing to join the group should head over to the Target Facebook group and sign up.