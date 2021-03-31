Business Travel Association chief Clive Wratten has branded the limited findings of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce "another hammer blow" for the business travel sector.

The taskforce on Friday (9 April) set out plans for a traffic light system to govern the resumption of international travel, as well as the rules for arrivals from Green, Amber and Red destinations.



However, there was widespread criticism of a PCR test requirement for arrivals on day two of their return from a “green” destination, with travel united in agreement this would likely price some people out of travel.



Wratten, meanwhile, said the the report did little to alleviate the very present financial risks to travel businesses, which have been denied sector-specific support.