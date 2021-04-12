Saga lit up its cruise ships in Tilbury to pay tribute to Prince Philip

Saga has reported a more than doubling of holiday enquiries in the week following the publication of the Global Travel Taskforce report .

The over-50s operator claimed an increase in contact centre enquiries of 127% over the same period two weeks before.

Saga also saw website searches on Saturday 10 April rise by 43% compared to the previous Saturday.

The news came as the company lit up its cruise ships Spirit of Discovery and the soon-to-launch Spirit of Adventure in Tilbury to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, ahead of his funeral on Saturday (17 April)

Saga said enquiries for 2021 had focused on UK and European stays, while short-haul destinations such as Egypt and Madeira were proving popular for travel in 2022, as well as European river cruises.



The US and Canada are currently topping its list for most searched long-haul holidays in 2022 and cruise searches have focused on the Spirit of Adventure launch.

Prior to the taskforce report, Saga said cruise bookings were up a combined 20% for 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Saga Travel chief executive Nick Stace said: “We’d already received a surge in enquiries when the vaccine rollout started and in the week since the government’s announcement around international travel, we’ve seen another spike from travellers keen to secure holidays.”