Tauck appoints former Belmond sales director to national account role

At Belmond, Dumbrell worked with the company’s trains and cruises portfolio, and his prior positions include roles with APT Cruises and Tours, and Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Dumbrell will be focused on representing Tauck to the company’s key travel advisor partners in the UK market, building awareness of the brand, and driving new and repeat business through retail and wholesale agencies.

“Tom brings a wonderful combination of practical, hands-on experience and formal education to our UK efforts, and we’re so excited to welcome him to our team,” said Jackie Coulson, Tauck’s managing director of international sales.

“We know he’ll be a strong performer for Tauck, and most importantly, a true resource and asset for our UK travel advisor partners.”