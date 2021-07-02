Tauck has announced plans to restart cruises on the Danube and Rhine later this summer

River cruise and touring operator Tauck has announced the resumption of its global operations for this summer.

The US-based company plans to resume full operations of all remaining 2021 itineraries scheduled for departure in August and September, including all European river cruises on the Danube and Rhine, and land tours of Italy and Switzerland.

Tauck said it plans to operate around 80% of its pre-Covid 19 portfolio of cruises and tours this year, with a full return of all trips in 2022.

Chief executive Dan Mahar said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the global restart of our 2021 journeys.

“The challenges of the past 15 months have been unprecedented in our 96-year history. But the loyalty of our guests and travel advisors, the skill, dedication and hard work of our employees, and our bedrock philosophy to always ‘do the right thing’ have brought us to this day.”