Onboard the final flight were eight gold, nine silver and three bronze medals, weighing a combined total of 10.298 kg.

The remaining Olympians flying home with the carrier are from the boxing, track cycling, modern pentathlon and athletic teams.

To celebrate the team’s success, BA will be giving all medal winners executive card status to match the medal they won in the games.

Among the team members on the flight are Laura Kenny, Team GB’s most successful female athlete who carried the Union flag in Sunday’s closing ceremony and her husband, Jason Kenny, the most successful British Olympian after he won his seventh Olympic gold medal in the men’s keirin.