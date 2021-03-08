Teesside airport has launched a new charity initiative asking holidaymakers to donate unwanted foreign currency to help local good causes.

Donation boxes will be located in the airport’s departures and arrivals halls allowing summer travellers to easily drop off their cash.

All proceeds will be split evenly between three charities - Alice House Hospice, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the MFC Foundation.

Airport staff will also develop new fundraising ideas and offer support by volunteering to help the charities.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen (pictured above) said the currency collection was “just the tip of the iceberg” in the airport’s charitable plans, with more events and activity being planned for the rest of the year.

“When I brought our airport back into public ownership, I pledged to use it to benefit everyone across the region, not just secure flights to Alicante, as popular as they are,” he said.

“I’m delighted we’re teaming up with Alice House, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and MFC Foundation to help improve - and even save - lives.”