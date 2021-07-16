Teesside has regained a direct air link with Corfu after a 12-year hiatus.
Ryanair operated the first of its weekly summer services to Corfu from Teesside on Wednesday (21 July).
The budget carrier will operate the route every week until the end of October.
The service will depart Teesside at 5.20pm, with the inbound flight arriving at 4.50pm.
The route was last served by Thomson Holidays in 2009.
Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, urged holidaymakers in the area to use the new routes available to them, or risk losing them – again.
“This is the last summer service that Ryanair had to launch from our airport, and like Faro, it’s an absolute bonus thanks to the brilliant uptake in flights to Alicante and Palma. Ryanair originally came to us with two routes and managed to announce two more, even in the face of a global pandemic.
"Since buying our airport and saving it from closure I’ve always said, ’use it or lose it’, and I’m thrilled it’s clear people do want to be able to back our local airport.
"This has been a difficult 18 months and now people from across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have a large slate of international and domestic flights. We’re not slowing down as we continue to attract more routes and airlines and we can all look forward to an even bigger and better summer 2022.”