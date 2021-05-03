Airlines are continuing to fly to Tel Aviv, despite the clashes

Airlines are continuing to fly to Tel Aviv, despite the clashes

Airlines are monitoring the situation in Israel following a significant escalation in the deadly exchanges between Israeli and Palestinian forces over the past 48 hours.

Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways confirmed to TTG on Wednesday afternoon (12 May) their Heathrow-Tel Aviv routes would continue subject to constant review. El Al’s flights are also operating as scheduled.

Virgin said it was "carefully monitoring events in Israel" after fresh border clashes and air strikes in and around Gaza, which have left dozens dead.



Virgin Atlantic flight VS453 is still scheduled to operate on Wednesday evening, departing Heathrow at 9.25pm and arriving 5.25am local time.



Tel Aviv Ben Gurion airport is currently open to international commercial flight arrivals and departures, although diversion contingencies are in place, said Virgin.



"We, along with our local teams, are monitoring events in Israel extremely carefully and keeping our Tel Aviv flight operations under constant review," said a Virgin spokesperson.



"With health and safety our number one priority, we’re regularly assessing operations and we’ll inform our customers at the earliest opportunity if we need to make any changes to our flying schedule.



"Following a detailed risk assessment, this evening’s flight from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv remains scheduled to operate."