The first "Great Deal to Talk About" TV ad launched on Boxing Day (26 December) and will run in daytime slots, with 10 and 30-second ads on music, travel and education channels, plus ITV.

Positioning the Teletext team as the “Teletextperts”, the ad seeks to promote to consumers the ease and value in consulting with their call centre team about their holiday plans.

It features a sequence of people in everyday scenarios talking about their holiday plans to someone out of frame. However, each time, there is a discrete and surreal reveal to show that in fact, the person they have been talking to is a Teletextpert agent who is providing expert advice.

“A Great Deal to Talk About”, by creative agency Designate, will be supported across online, press, radio, YouTube, display advertising, social media, email marketing, pay per click and PR.

Wayne Perks, managing director of Teletext Holidays, said: “Over the years, Teletext Holidays has faced increasing competition with many OTAs changing the way consumers are booking holidays however, we firmly believe having a conversation with an expert offers a differential in the market and this is something that we want to highlight with our new campaign.

“We are seeking to raise awareness among our key target demographic that our travel agents offer a personal touch and have the skills and knowledge to provide recommendations, strengthening our offer to the consumer, while also providing our customers with great value travel deals.”