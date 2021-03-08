Teletext Holidays failed to refund many customers for holidays cancelled due to the pandemic, an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has concluded.

The CMA has now written to Teletext to set out its concerns that the company is in breach of the Package Travel Regulations.



“The CMA has also set out its expectations regarding how the company should now comply with its obligations,” the authority said.

Teletext has been given the opportunity to avoid any potential court action by signing formal commitments – known as “undertakings” – to refund affected consumers as soon as possible

Teletext Holidays is the trading name of Truly Travel Limited, a subsidiary of Truly Holdings Limited.

The CMA’s investigation has included Alpha Holidays Limited, trading as Alpharooms.com, also a subsidiary of Truly Holdings Limited.

Last month, the CMA said Lastminute.com had now paid out more than £7 million in refunds after it took action under similar circumstances.

Teletext has been asked for a comment.