Sky News has reported that hundreds of people in Adeje, including British holidaymakers, have been put in quarantine.

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace has reportedly been cordoned off by police, with noone allowed to leave or enter.

Local Spanish newspaper El Pais said an Italian man staying at the resort - reported to be a doctor - was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is believed he went to a health centre with flu-like symptoms.

The illness, symptoms of which are fever, cough and shortness of breath, has infected more than 80,000 people.