Tenerife has moved up to Level 4 restrictions, with other Canary Islands also increasing their alert status.

Covid certificates will now be needed for the over 18s in bars and restaurants and hospitality venues will continue to shut at midnight. The 50% maximum capacity rule will be maintained on Tenerife and cultural events limited to 55% capacity.

Since 2 July, Spain has required all UK arrivals over 12 to take a PCR test no more than 72 hours before travelling or to have proof of double vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Because of this, Canarian Weekly said the changes “will make no difference” to UK visitors already vaccinated and who had used the NHS app to enter the country.

However, it added: If you are not vaccinated and entered the island by having a PCR test for your holiday, you will need proof of test to enter interiors, but like entering Spain or entering the UK, it must have been done within the last 72 hours.

“This does not affect sitting on outdoor terraces of bars and restaurants.”

As well as Tenerife’s upgrading, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and La Palma have moved to Level 3 status.

Under this restriction, a maximum of four people not from the same household can sit at a table in a bar or restaurant but no vaccine certificate is needed to enter hospitality venues.