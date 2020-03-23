In a bid to keep travellers interested in the destination during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, Tenerife Tourism is hoping #Wellbeback will pick up momentum on social media.

There is an accompanying video which showcases Tenerife’s beaches, events and food.

“This is just a reminder of how much our visitors mean to us, and how much we miss them,” said David Perez, Tenerife Tourism Corporation’s chief executive, and the Tenerife Tourism minister Jose Gregorio Martín, in a joint statement.

“In a short video we want to bring back all those sensations currently missing: the adrenaline rush of catching a wave, the moving spectacle of the night sky, the satisfaction of climbing Mount Teide… Things they will be able to experience once more when this is over and we meet again in Tenerife.”