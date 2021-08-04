Elsewhere, as wildfires sweep across parts of Greece amid the worst heatwave for decades, a key UN climate group is set to unveil “devastating” forecasts on the speed of climate change.

France, meanwhile, is back on the UK’s main amber list but there are warnings tourists could be denied entry to bars, restaurants and attractions due to the country’s new Covid passport requirements.

Here are the key headlines concerning travel the UK woke up to on Monday (9 August).

Ditch the traffic light system, urges former vaccine chief

The current system of regulations for international travel is “too complicated” and unnecessarily restrictive, given the UK’s high vaccination rate against Covid-19. Clive Dix, a former boss of the vaccination taskforce, says there should just be a single “red list” of countries requiring quarantine, as part of a simplified system. (The Telegraph)

UK competition watchdog to look at Covid tests prices

The competition regulator will examine fees for Covid-19 tests required for international travel after concerns about the vastly different prices being charged. The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) will provide advice and data to health secretary Sajid Javid who could take action on unfair pricing. (The Guardian)

Greece wildfires: strong winds push flames towards villages

Wildfires are continuing to spread on the Greek island of Evia, close to the capital Athens, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to flee by ferry. The country is experiencing its most severe heatwave in 30 years with temperatures reaching up to 45C and fires are causing damage in several areas. (BBC News)



‘Devastating’ report to warn time is running out to save the planet

A new UN report is expected to deliver a stark message on climate change on Monday (9 August). The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is set to warn that global warming is likely to reach 1.5C by 2040 – a decade earlier than previously forecast. (Independent)

Holiday chaos for Britons heading to France as tough new vaccine passports come in



Thousands of Brits are expected to head to France as the country has now been removed from the “amber plus” list. But tourists could be refused entry to bars, restaurants and attractions as French president Emmanuel Macron introduces strict Covid passport rules across the destination. (The Daily Mail)

Norwegian Cruise Line wins Florida ‘vaccine passport’ ruling



Cruise operator NCL can insist that passengers show written proof of their Covid vaccination status before they board their ships, a judge in the US ruled over the weekend. The decision is a setback for efforts by authorities in Florida who want to ban the use of vaccine passports in the state. (Financial Times)