Agents have given the government’s plans to lift quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals a cautious welcome, while warning there were still several factors – including the hassle and cost of testing – that stood in the way of a wider resumption of international travel.

On Thursday (8 July), transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.

Suffolk-based Julie Croucher, owner of Travel by Jules, said she was "cautiously optimistic" about "getting people going again" this summer following the announcement.

Croucher said she hoped the move would spark an influx of bookings for the rest of the summer. "I have a lot of families already booked to go away from 18 July," said Croucher. "I have seen a lot more life and enquiries since the announcement.

"The concern before for people was the testing prices, especially in places where we specialise such as Greece. They’d have to pay a fortune and then also have to self-isolate when they got home. A lot of my clients were wanting to cancel because of it.

"I’m cautiously optimistic I will get these people going. That’ll hopefully bring in a bit of income towards the end of the month."

’We’re ready to go’

Rob Kenton, managing director of Oxfordshire-based Triangle Travel, told TTG on Friday (9 July) he didn’t expect bookings to bounce back immediately, and was looking ahead instead to September and October.

"This week has been very good," he said. "On Monday, we did more businesses in one day than we did the whole of last week. Tuesday was positive, along with Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Thursday], we had no bookings at all, so the bounce didn’t happen – but the enquiries did. The enquires started flooding in which is great, the interest is there."

"We’re ready to go, it just depends on the clients and how the market react. The announcement was really positive, a sensible one as well, but we still have to be very careful."