Thailand's borders are currently shut to international leisure travellers (Credit: Sebastian Pichler / Unsplash)

A coalition of more than 20 travel firms is petitioning Thailand’s government to reopen the country to vaccinated tourists from 1 July.

Launched on Monday (1 March), the Open Thailand Safely campaign has already been backed by more than 2,000 people.



It says that without a firm commitment to reopening this summer, Thailand risks losing its 2021 business to other destinations.



"The continued closure of international travel has decimated Thailand’s tourism and related industries," reads the coalition’s letter to the government.



"It has severely damaged the Thai economy with profound negative effects on hotels, aviation, tour operators, restaurants, attractions, retail, medical tourism, meetings, conferences, agricultural supply chains and many more support sectors.



"We are seeking a commitment by the Thai government to reopen borders on 1 July to let tourists with proof of vaccination enter Thailand without quarantine."