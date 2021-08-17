Thailand’s tourism authority has described the country’s move to the red list as “devastating news” and comes just as it reopens more beach resorts to international visitors.
The southeast Asian destination was one of two countries, alongside Montenegro, to be moved from amber to red in Thursday’s (26 August) update because of higher Covid-19 infection rates. The change takes effect from 4am on Monday (30 August).
Chiravadee Khunsub, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), UK and Ireland, said: “Thailand’s move to the red list is devastating news for Thailand and its tourism industry. While some parts of Thailand are experiencing an increase in case rates, numbers are low in the destinations that are open to tourists.
“For example, Phuket has just 3,000 cases which makes yesterday’s announcement of a blanket travel ban to Thailand even more frustrating.”
Thailand has been gradually reopening its main destinations through the “Sandbox” initiative, which saw Phuket reopen initially in early July, followed by other beach resorts in the south of the country.
The latest expansion of this phased approach to reopening has only been introduced in recent days.
Phuket has welcomed more than 24,500 international tourists since reopening on 1 July, with the UK the second largest source market with more than 3,000 arrivals. There have only been 74 “imported” Covid cases during this period.
“The UK market is expected to contribute 20%, however, this is now compromised after yesterday’s change to the red list and stopping travel to Thailand,” added Khunsub.
“Ahead of Thailand’s peak travel season, I hope this latest change won’t knock consumer confidence when considering Thailand as a winter-sun destination because, as we’ve seen with other destinations over the last few months, it will be back on amber or green in a matter of time again.
“My hope is that this change is short lived and business to Thailand will pick up again, as quickly as it has to date, and our industry partners will see an increase in demand and sales again.”
Khunsub said TAT would be “flexible” with its marketing plans and planned to support the UK travel trade with updates, information and training.