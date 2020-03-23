Thailand is set to introduce new health and safety certification to help rebuild confidence in the country’s travel and tourism sector post-coronavirus, and help agents demonstrate to clients it remains a safe destination to send their clients.
Working with public and private sector partners, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has outlined the "Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA" certificate.
TAT said the aim of the project was to "elevate" the country’s tourism standards, develop confidence among international and domestic tourists; mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis; and accelerate the recovery of the country’s travel and tourism sector.
According to TAT, the certification will also help ensure Thai tourism operators are ready for the return of tourism post-Covid-19.
No date has yet been set for when the scheme will be rolled out.
Chiravadee Khunsub, director of TAT’s London operation, said the scheme would develop a clear set of criteria and guidelines around health and safety ready for when Thailand is ready to "open for business again".
"We understand travellers will be more aware of their health and concerned with cleanliness after the pandemic," said Khunsub. "When we’re able to open our doors to visitors, reassuring them that their best interests are our top priority will be an important message.
"The health and welfare of those who work in Thailand’s tourism sector is paramount too, we have to safeguard them as they return to work."
Khunsub said Thailand welcomed more than a million British and Irish visitors last year, and stressed it was vital these people could continue to experience Thailand "with peace of mind". She also said the certification scheme aimed to give agents confidence to continue sending clients to Thailand.
"Tourism is a key pillar of Thailand’s economy," said Khunsub. "It generates a large number of sales and revenue for our operators and agents and travel also plays an important part in consumers mental wellbeing and happiness which is why we will do what we can to facilitate holidays to Thailand again."