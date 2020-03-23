Working with public and private sector partners, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has outlined the "Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA" certificate.



TAT said the aim of the project was to "elevate" the country’s tourism standards, develop confidence among international and domestic tourists; mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis; and accelerate the recovery of the country’s travel and tourism sector.



According to TAT, the certification will also help ensure Thai tourism operators are ready for the return of tourism post-Covid-19.



No date has yet been set for when the scheme will be rolled out.