The country is now allowing multi-centre island and beach holidays by adding destinations such as Krabi, Phi Phi, Khao Lak and Ko Yao to the Sandbox model which has already seen the reopening of major resorts Phuket and Koh Samui.

The Phuket Sandbox 7+7 programme allows fully vaccinated international travellers to reduce the previous 14-night mandatory stay in Phuket to seven nights, with another seven nights spent in either Krabi (for Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai or Railay), Phang-Nga (for Khao Lak or Ko Yao), or Surat Thani (for Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan or Ko Tao).

Chiravadee Khunsub, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in London, said: “The Sandbox concept has proved to be a controlled and safe return to restarting tourism.

“There is a long way to go but with our peak winter-sun season ahead and the opening of more of Thailand’s popular beaches and islands this month, travellers can look forward to romantic getaways and fun family breaks without quarantine restrictions.”

Phuket has welcomed over 24,000 (fully vaccinated) international arrivals since 1 July, with the UK being the second largest source market. Only 70 of these holidaymakers have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

TAT has also arranged a series of virtual fam trips for agents in September to help them “brush up” on their knowledge on the Thai destinations opening up under the Sandbox initiative.