The island in the Gulf of Thailand reopened to visitors on Thursday (15 July) for the first time since March 2020 and follows the “Phuket Sandbox” restart on 1 July, which has so far welcomed 5,500 international guests with only 17 “imported” cases of Covid-19.

The Samui+ Sandbox programme allows fully vaccinated international travellers to visit Koh Samui, as well as the neighbouring islands of Koh PhaNgan and Koh Tao.

UK travellers are required to obtain a certificate of entry before arriving in Thailand, as well as booked approved accommodation and obtaining travel insurance with Covid cover.



When they arrive they must present official proof of being fully vaccinated as well as a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of departure from the UK. Holidaymakers must also take a test on arrival and stay in their room until they receive a negative result.

Thailand will continue to open resorts in stages: Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Khao Lak and Koh Yao are due to restart later this summer, with more destinations scheduled to reopen in the autumn, including Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok.