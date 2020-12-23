The active adventures on Jersey for nature lovers

After almost a year spent in lockdowns and enduring restrictions on leaving home, clients will be looking to immerse themselves in the Great Outdoors during their holidays in 2021. On the island of Jersey, there are plenty of ways for visitors to reconnect with nature and restore their balance. And, with the destination’s naturally safe outdoor activities and Visit Safe Charter, clients can rest assured they’ll be kept protected from Covid-19 during their stay.

Jersey is only nine miles by five in size, so there are plenty of coastal adventures to be had nearby whichever accommodation your client has chosen to stay in. St Brelade’s Bay, St Aubin’s Bay and St Ouen’s Bay are all hotspots for watersports, with visitors given the wide choice of stand-up paddle-boarding, surfing, coasteering, kayaking, water-skiing, jet-skiing and even blokarting.

Those that prefer to be above the water’s surface rather than on or under it can take an excursion with Jersey Seafaris, a local tour operator offering rigid-inflatable boat (RIB) trips around Jersey’s archipelago, to Les Ecrehous and Les Minquiers (one of the largest unexplored areas of Europe), or to its neighbouring neighbouring Channel Islands and France. The operator can also run private, tailor-made charters for visitors that would prefer to book just their bubble.