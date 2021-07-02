The Algarve is among several popular destinations seeing a Covid spike (Pic: Melanie Martin, Unsplash)

The Algarve is among several popular destinations seeing a Covid spike (Pic: Melanie Martin, Unsplash)

The Algarve has seen a spike in Covid cases in the last week, new World Health Organisation figures have confirmed.

The WHO has a ranking of incidences in the past seven days, with the Portuguese destination showing a 74% increase to 345 cases per 100,000, taking it to nineth in the WHO’s European Region Covid 19 Subnational Explorer chart.

Thirteen of the WHO’s top 20 regions showing the most Covid cases per proportion of the population are in the UK, headed by Tayside, with 677 cases per 100,000, as measured on 2 July.

Cyprus is the next big UK tourist destination mentioned outside the top 10. It holds 12th position, with a 191% increase in the past week to 328 cases per 100,000. Seventeenth place Lisbon is up 26% at 274 cases per 100,000.

Further down, Spain’s Catalunya takes 21st position with a 213% increase to 226 cases per 100,000.

Spain, Cyprus and Portugal are all on the UK’s amber list.