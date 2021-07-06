The Balearics will go amber at 4am on Monday (19 July)

The Balearics is a safe tourism destination, Spain’s tourism chief in the UK has insisted, after the UK government confirmed on Wednesday (14 July) it would reclassify the islands amber.

Javier Pinanes, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in the UK, said the organisation respected the government’s decision, while insisting British visitors remain welcome in the Balearics.



The Balearics will be added to the amber list from 4am on Monday (19 July). From Monday, fully vaccinated amber list arrivals will no longer have to self-isolate upon their return.



However, unvaccinated amber list arrivals will still have to self-isolate for 10 days and submit to tests on days two and eight of their return, as well as take a pre-departure test.



In a statement, the Department for Transport said its decision to recategorise the Balearics owed to a "sharp rise" in cases. "Since the last traffic light review, the case rate has more than doubled in the Balearics," said the DfT.