The two-hour event is free to attend and will take place on 17 March between 2pm and 4pm
Wednesday afternoon’s The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel Virtual Roadshow will feature an educational masterclass, five training sessions from Floridian hoteliers and the chance to win prizes.
The masterclass will kick off the event and see Stefanie Zinke, international tourism sales manager for The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, and Zeeshan Rashid, the tourist board’s UK sales and marketing manager, join TTG to discuss everything from how to get to the destination, its best activities and the range of accommodation options available to top tips for client-matching and building an itinerary. The session is designed to equip agents with the tools and the knowledge they need to sell holidays to The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel.
Following the masterclass, agents will have the opportunity to join 15-minute interactive training sessions to hear the latest updates, property news and Covid-safety protocols from five hoteliers:
Attendees will also be able to enter competitions for the chance to win an “ultimate outdoor experience” bundle comprising two Fitbits, a mountain bike, a picnic set and shopping vouchers for outdoor specialists Blacks, as well as one of five Season 2 Chilly’s water bottles.
For the full The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel Virtual Roadshow agenda, how to enter the associated competitions and to register for the free event, visit ttgmedia.com/fortmyers.