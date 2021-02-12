Sometimes heroes come in the unlikeliest of forms.

As the prime minister laid out his much-anticipated roadmap, it wasn’t the transport minister who rose to challenge him about his lack of detail for travel, nor the tourism minister (who still seems confused as to what his brief actually entails).

It was former prime minister Theresa May.

Boris Johnson had a lot to discuss in his roadmap, and travel has never exactly been high on his agenda (despite the outbound travel industry contributing £37.1 billion to the UK economy).

So the PM’s speech wasn’t exactly detailed when it came to what international travel will look like.

He noted only the resumption of international travel was “vital for many businesses which have been hardest hit including retail, hospitality, tourism and aviation” (you don’t say prime minister) and that it would be subject to a separate review to resolve “key questions”.

’Chance of recovery’

The major flaw in the PM’s plan, as May was quick to point out, was that the industry doesn’t have time for another review.

A new travel taskforce is due to report on 12 April which, put simply, doesn’t allow people enough time to plan their summer holidays “or for the aviation industry to prepare”, May highlighted.

Travel’s unlikely hero even pushed Johnson to rethink the date, insisting "the industry needs three months’ preparation from the point of certainty".

Predictably, Johnson dismissed her points. "It will give people time to make their plans for the summer,” he blustered. “And if we can meet these ’not before’ dates, there is every chance of an aviation recovery later this year”.