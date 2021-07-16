However, it is now certain the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead later this month – not only without international spectators, but without domestic fans too, putting an end to lengthy speculation. The International Olympic Committee’s insistence this games will go ahead is a great loss to overseas fans, who also won’t get to experience the magic of Tokyo and Japan.



With another state of emergency declared in Tokyo, aiming to slow the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, the games are not popular in Japan. After being the first ever games to be postponed back at the beginning of the pandemic, it will now be the first to be held without fans too.

From that moment you leave the plane in Tokyo, things are different; there’s a jingle for everything, everyone is immaculately presented in their uniforms, the signs look different, the vending machine snacks are unrecognisable, the trains are organised (and on time), everything is clean.

All that before you leave the airport. It’s all very noticeably different, your eyes widen with excitement despite the jetlag.