Nonbei Yokocho in Shinjuku (Credit: InsideJapan Tours)

InsideJapan ran small group tours during the 2002 World Cup and had its most successful year ever helping thousands of people explore and enjoy Japan during the Rugby World Cup in 2019. However, having not sent anyone travelling since March 2020, we can’t wait to help people discover the country and get under the surface of its culture again.

 

Taking people to lesser-known areas of Tokyo or the sights of Kyoto are what InsideJapan does well. But it is the jumping on a local train, bus or cable car, getting people to don their walking shoes to take in ancient walking trails across the mountains of central Japan, staying in local guest houses in unassuming villages, calling at local shrines, tasting Japan’s local specialities and experiencing omotenashi Japanese hospitality, and opening up the off-radar cities, towns and people that InsideJapan does best – and provides those memorable moments.

 

Japan is best seen up close and experienced first-hand.

 

James Mundy is PR and partnerships manager at InsideJapan Tours.

