Chief executive Giles Hawke confirmed the two Globus brands’ stance on Monday (24 May) in an ope letter, stating confidently it "felt like the time was nearing" to resume holiday operations.

Hawke said Cosmos and Avalon would use the UK government’s traffic light system to inform its decision making, taking into account its plans to review the green, amber and red lists every three weeks.



"Our intention will be to operate our tours and cruises, where operationally viable, to destinations on the green and Amber lists which are accepting international visitors," said Hawke.



Hawke said the brands were studying "a range of criteria" to inform decisions on which tours and cruises are viable, and which may have to be delayed.



"Throughout the coming months, as UK and international travelling resumes, we will be aiming to balance guests desire to getaway with our operational ability to deliver a holiday as close as possible to what they have booked," said Hawke.



"We will be making decisions on travelling at a much later point than would be ideal, but we are remaining flexible and aiming to make holidays happen if at all possible."