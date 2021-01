Normally the Christmas holidays are a time to relax, rest and prepare for the 12 months ahead. This year, it was more like the advert break in SAS: Who Dares Wins.

You’ve just psychologically crawled through a long dark ditch full of cow muck. When you come back, Ant Middleton is going to throw you over a waterfall by the chin straps.

Happy New Year, by the way.

If 2020 was a write-off, 2021 doesn’t look like it will be any easier – at least in the short term.