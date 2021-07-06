As the travel industry starts to open up again, it’s important to reflect on how the insurance market has been affected by the pandemic – and what we can learn from it so insurance companies can prosper in the future.

This unprecedented time has taught insurers the importance of flexibility and adapting their policies in line with changes in travel restrictions and consumer demand.



During the first few weeks of lockdown, many insurance providers withdrew any existing cover their policies offered for pandemics. This forced some insurers to step away from the market and many have still not returned to the aggregators after removing this cover.

Our response at ROCK was to introduce a Covid-19 travel insurance product for consumers in July 2020, covering pre-departure cancellation if they tested positive before their trip along with emergency medical care and repatriation costs if they tested positive while away.

We later introduced cover for travel against Foreign Office advice for single trips to European countries.



While market conditions were under threat, it was important for insurers to support the travel trade too. We introduced Covid protection products that covered agents against cancellation costs if a customer booked a holiday and needed to cancel due to testing positive to Covid-19, giving the opportunity for an agent to change the booking and recover additional costs in doing so.