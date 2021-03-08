The top agency in the UK and Ireland was named in a virtual ceremony on Friday night along with the nation’s full Top 50 Travel Agencies and winners of three special categories

Claiming the title in this year was Swords Travel, Wimbledon.

The London-based agency was revealed as the overall winner of TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2020 at the Top 50 Travel Agencies ceremony on Friday (19 March).





Judges praised the Swords team for their entrepreneurial attitude to making the best of the Coronavirus crisis, a focus on staff mental health and commitment to sustainability, and their unwavering dedication to looking after customers.

Co-Managing director, Mark Swords, said: “This is the third time we’ve entered TTG Top 50 and we knew this year particularly was going to be tough. To win not just one but two awards completely shocked us. It means the world to us and definitely puts a more positive light on the past 12 months.”



Asked what he thought it was that made the agency stand out, Swords said: “Throughout this pandemic we have tried to remain consistently positive, and looked at ways in which we could benefit from the crisis.

“Stuart’s [co-managing director] amazing marketing skills really do help, he’s done us proud over the last year. Of course one of the biggest factors is having such amazing people in our business, which we are so proud of.