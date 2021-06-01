He said the impact of the government's indecision around the return of international travel cannot be underestimated

His comments come following Portugal’s removal from the UK’s green list on 8 June after transport secretary Grant Shapps announced would be relegated to the amber list last Thursday (3 June).

Liney said the impact of the government’s indecision around the return of overseas travel cannot be underestimated on the future of the travel sector. "It is devastating for the travel industry and creating chaos for both customers and businesses alike," he said.

"The first week of June saw sales across the board drop by 40% compared to May run rates, directly in response to the latest government travel announcements."

Liney reports the 40% drop in May comes on top of significantly reduced bookings for European holidays, with 2021 bookings, he claims, being less than a fifth (19%) of normal trading compared to 2019.