With the number of staycations booked with Travel Counsellors over the last four weeks surpassing the number booked across the whole of 2019, we are pleased the prime minister’s roadmap has now given us all clarity on what types of UK holidays can happen and when.

It’s good news that our customers with self-catering bookings for just their own household can enjoy these from the 12 April, and that we have a clear plan for the reopening of hotels and loosening of restrictions in the UK.

Demand is high as people crave the experiences they have been denied for so long.



Of course, it’s disappointing that we will have to wait until 12 April, after the Easter holiday period, for further updates on this.

